PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan to condole loss of lives in deadly earthquake

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious human lives in the wake of massive earthquake.
The premier, who was in Turkiye on a two-day visit to express solidarity with the Turkish people, was received upon arrival at the Presidential Palace by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen. Inam Haider were accompanying the prime minister.
Earlier, PM Shehbaz in a tweet said: “I am leaving for Turkiye with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and Government of Pakistan.”
“True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours,” he added.
Reports said PM Shehbaz and Erdogan are also scheduled to have a joint visit to the affected region where he is supposed to meet the victims, as tens of thousands turned homeless amid extreme weather conditions. Millions of Turkish people left the southeast region, reports suggest as thousands of buildings become uninhabitable after the worst quakes.
Earlier this month, PM Shehbaz postponed his visit to quake-hit region and visited the Turkish embassy in the country to condole huge loss. The premier also held telephonic conversations with Turkish and Syrian premiers.
PM of late mentioned sparing no effort at all in cooperating with their Turkish brethren in their relief and rehabilitation process. PM told Turkish envoy that Pakistani government and the people of South Asian nation are standing by Turkey in this hour of grief.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.