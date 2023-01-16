Mehar Bano trolled for wearing revealing dress

Pakistani starlet Mehar Bano, who has proved her versatility onscreen, has landed herself in hot waters after posting pictures in a revealing dress.

The Motorcycle Girl star proved her mettle with her acting prowess, grandeur, and dedication, reaching new levels of fame, and undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her gorgeous looks that prove that she is a performer at heart.

The rising star becomes the latest diva to come on the radar of Keyboard warriors as she flaunted her bold fashion sense in viral pictures.

In the recent clicks, the Churails star sported a skimpy top with brown leather pants, which put her in a bad light as netizens slammed her with harsh criticism.

Picture courtesy: meharbano

Some users called her ‘Pakistani Urfi Javed’ for her wardrobe choices, while other slammed her for sharing obscenity.

After facing heat online, she first turned off her comment section and later removed all her pictures.

Meher Bano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series Churails.