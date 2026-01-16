Car of Chief Justice Afridi’s Son Involved in accident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – In dramatic turn of events on the capital’s busy Constitution Avenue, the car of Supreme Court Chief Justice Yahya Afridi’s son was involved in high-tension accident while heroically saving a biker.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle swerved abruptly to avoid hitting biker and crashed violently into divider. Miraculously, no one was injured, sparing what could have been a tragic incident in heart of Islamabad.

اسلام آباد چیف جسٹس یحیٰ آفریدی کے بیٹے کی گاڑی کو حادثہ

گاٹی کو حاثہ سپریم کورٹ کے سامنے شاہراہ دستور پر پیش آیا

موٹر سائیکل کو بچاتے ہوئے چیف جسٹس بیٹے کی گاڑی ڈیوائیڈر سے جا ٹکرائی

حادثہ میں کوئی جانی نقصان نہیں ہوا

اسلام آباد پولیس اور موٹروے اسلام آباد کی نفری موقع پر پہنچ… pic.twitter.com/QpqiaZ7RTV — IjAz Ali SaGHaR (@IjazAliSagharPK) January 16, 2026

The accident unfolded right in front of the Supreme Court, drawing immediate attention. Within moments, Islamabad Police and Motorway Police rushed to the scene, swiftly controlling the situation and ensuring safety.

Authorities are investigating the incident, but the quick reflexes of the driver prevented a potential disaster. The dramatic accident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly ordinary moments can turn life-threatening on the city’s busiest roads.