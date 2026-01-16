ECP suspends 159 lawmakers for not submitting assets statement

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the memberships of 159 members of Parliament and provincial assemblies for not submitting their asset and liabilities statement.

32 members from the National Assembly, 50 from the Punjab Assembly, 33 from the Sindh Assembly, 28 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, 7 from the Balochistan Assembly, and 9 members from the Senate have been suspended.

Among those suspended by ECP are notable figures such as Punjab Education Rana Sikkander Hayat, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musaddiq Malik, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Arshad Vohra, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Ali Musa Gilani, Saira Afzal Tarar, and Meherin Rizvi Bhutto.

In the Senate, members including Fauzia Arshad, Abid Sher Ali, Murad Saeed, and Noorul Haq Qadri have also had their memberships suspended.

Under the Election Act, all parliamentarians and provincial assembly members were required to submit their financial disclosures by January 15.

The suspended members will not be able to participate in any parliamentary or provincial assembly proceedings until their memberships are restored.