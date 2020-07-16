Heavy monsoon flooding kills 50, displaces millions in India

NEW DELHI – At least 50 people have been killed and more than two million affected by heavy monsoon flooding in north-eastern Indian state of Assam.

Heavy rain has submerged thousands of villages. Hundreds of relief camps have been set up to shelter those displaced.

A heavy monsoon in the region is common, but this year comes as India battles rising Covid-19 infections.

Flood is creating havoc in my constituency..we have been rescuing stranded people from interior places. pic.twitter.com/pNqOTKYuS5 — Mrinal Saikia (@MrinalS66742364) July 12, 2020

As the monsoon season enters the mid-phase, activity has shifted from the east to the western parts of India.

The convergence of low-level winds along the west coast is likely to bring torrential rainfall over Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next 2-3 days.

Heavy rains are likely to continue across coastal Karnataka and Kerala over the weekend.