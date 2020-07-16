Pakistan, US to become partners under the Hague Abduction Convention
Web Desk
10:59 AM | 16 Jul, 2020
Pakistan, US to become partners under the Hague Abduction Convention
Share

WASHINGTON - The United States accepted Pakistan's accession to the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"The Convention will enter into force between the Unites States and Pakistan on October 1, 2020, and will put in place an internationally recognized legal framework to resolve cases of parental child abduction between our two countries," a press release said on Wednesday.

The Convention provides a mechanism under civil law in either country for parents seeking the return of children who have been wrongfully removed from or retained outside of their country of habitual residence in violation of custodial rights, the release said.

The United States now has 80 partners under the Convention, according to the release.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill four Kashmiri youth in IOK
09:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have ...
08:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation ...
08:27 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
After Lahore, online traffic challan payment ...
11:53 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for online ...
11:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to inaugurate Pakistan's largest monsoon ...
08:31 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Enough is enough: Rhea Chakraborty on receiving rape, death threats post Sushant Singh ...
06:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr