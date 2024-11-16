Sharjah Public Libraries showcases Amal Al-Sahlawi’s creative journey at SIBF 2024

SHARJAH – As part of its participation in the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), the Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) hosted renowned Emirati poet Amal Al-Sahlawi in a session titled “Poetry as an Act of Illumination”, who shared key milestones from her poetry career, including her innovative development of a new literary genre she refers to as Transitional Literature.

Held as part of SPL’s Writers in the Spotlight programme at the book fair, the poet discussed her creative journey with her debut poetry collection, I Had to Delay You. I continued with her second publication, Welcome Aboard the Night Train of Sleepless Thoughts.

Al-Sahlawi highlighted the pivotal role of early reading in fostering creativity, describing it as a gateway to imagination while emphasising that true awareness comes from life experiences. “To develop a unique perspective, one must engage deeply with life, meet diverse people, travel, write, and critically analyse the world,” she said.

Reflecting on her creative process, Al-Sahlawi shared how observing everyday life in ordinary spaces such as markets and beaches inspires authentic ideas, noting, “While solitude is often seen as a source of poetic inspiration, I believe creativity thrives when balanced with immersion in the world around us.”

On her active social media presence, she acknowledged its value in connecting with readers but cautioned against prioritising audience approval over authenticity. “Writers must view the world through their lens, not through the expectations of others,” she added.

The session included a poetry reading, a Q&A with the audience, and a book signing for her collection Welcome Aboard the Night Train of Sleepless Thoughts, published by Kalimat Group’s imprint Rewayat.