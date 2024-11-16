Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sharjah Public Libraries showcases Amal Al-Sahlawi’s creative journey at SIBF 2024

Sharjah Public Libraries Showcases Amal Al Sahlawis Creative Journey At Sibf 2024

SHARJAH – As part of its participation in the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), the Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) hosted renowned Emirati poet Amal Al-Sahlawi in a session titled “Poetry as an Act of Illumination”, who shared key milestones from her poetry career, including her innovative development of a new literary genre she refers to as Transitional Literature.

Held as part of SPL’s Writers in the Spotlight programme at the book fair, the poet discussed her creative journey with her debut poetry collection, I Had to Delay You. I continued with her second publication, Welcome Aboard the Night Train of Sleepless Thoughts.

Al-Sahlawi highlighted the pivotal role of early reading in fostering creativity, describing it as a gateway to imagination while emphasising that true awareness comes from life experiences. “To develop a unique perspective, one must engage deeply with life, meet diverse people, travel, write, and critically analyse the world,” she said.

Reflecting on her creative process, Al-Sahlawi shared how observing everyday life in ordinary spaces such as markets and beaches inspires authentic ideas, noting, “While solitude is often seen as a source of poetic inspiration, I believe creativity thrives when balanced with immersion in the world around us.”

On her active social media presence, she acknowledged its value in connecting with readers but cautioned against prioritising audience approval over authenticity. “Writers must view the world through their lens, not through the expectations of others,” she added.

The session included a poetry reading, a Q&A with the audience, and a book signing for her collection Welcome Aboard the Night Train of Sleepless Thoughts, published by Kalimat Group’s imprint Rewayat.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 277.3 279
EUR (Euro) EUR 290.85 293.6
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 349.55 353.05
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.35 76
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 73.65 74.2
USD-DD (US Dollar DD) USD-DD 277.3 279
USD-TT (US Dollar TT) USD-TT 277.3 279
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 181.25 181.43
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 731.21 739.21
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 198.16 200.56
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 39.58 39.98
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.37 35.72
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.34 3.45
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 894.99 904.49
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.5 63.1
NZD (New Zealand Dollar) NZD 163.14 165.14
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.78 25.08
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 715.66 724.16
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.62 76.32
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.27 208.27
SEK (Swedish Krona) SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 311.45 314.25
THB (Thai Baht) THB 7.93 8.08

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search