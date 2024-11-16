Flights delayed across Pakistan due to dense fog

Dense fog has caused partial disruption to flight operations across various airports in the country, particularly in the early hours of the morning. The adverse weather conditions led to significant delays, especially affecting domestic flights.

According to reports from Express News, airports in major cities, including Karachi, faced delays as thick fog impacted flight schedules. On Saturday morning, several flights operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were delayed, including both departures and arrivals from Karachi. Flights PK 300, PK 301, PK 308, PK 309, and PK 370 all faced several hours of delay due to the weather.

Once conditions improved, the affected flights were able to resume their journeys toward their respective destinations.

In Sialkot, fog heavily impacted the airport, leading to three incoming flights being diverted to alternate airports. Meanwhile, several flights between Lahore and Karachi, operated by both national and private airlines, also experienced delays.

International routes were not spared either. Departures from Multan to Dubai and Karachi also faced delays due to the poor visibility caused by the fog.

Airport authorities are advising travelers to stay updated with their respective airlines for the latest schedule changes and to expect possible delays during foggy weather.