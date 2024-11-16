Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Flights delayed across Pakistan due to dense fog

Flights Delayed Across Pakistan Due To Dense Fog

Dense fog has caused partial disruption to flight operations across various airports in the country, particularly in the early hours of the morning. The adverse weather conditions led to significant delays, especially affecting domestic flights.

According to reports from Express News, airports in major cities, including Karachi, faced delays as thick fog impacted flight schedules. On Saturday morning, several flights operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were delayed, including both departures and arrivals from Karachi. Flights PK 300, PK 301, PK 308, PK 309, and PK 370 all faced several hours of delay due to the weather.

Once conditions improved, the affected flights were able to resume their journeys toward their respective destinations.

In Sialkot, fog heavily impacted the airport, leading to three incoming flights being diverted to alternate airports. Meanwhile, several flights between Lahore and Karachi, operated by both national and private airlines, also experienced delays.

International routes were not spared either. Departures from Multan to Dubai and Karachi also faced delays due to the poor visibility caused by the fog.

Airport authorities are advising travelers to stay updated with their respective airlines for the latest schedule changes and to expect possible delays during foggy weather.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 277.3 279
EUR (Euro) EUR 290.85 293.6
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 349.55 353.05
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.35 76
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 73.65 74.2
USD-DD (US Dollar DD) USD-DD 277.3 279
USD-TT (US Dollar TT) USD-TT 277.3 279
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 181.25 181.43
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 731.21 739.21
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 198.16 200.56
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 39.58 39.98
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.37 35.72
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.34 3.45
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 894.99 904.49
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.5 63.1
NZD (New Zealand Dollar) NZD 163.14 165.14
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.78 25.08
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 715.66 724.16
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.62 76.32
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.27 208.27
SEK (Swedish Krona) SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 311.45 314.25
THB (Thai Baht) THB 7.93 8.08

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search