Maulana Tariq Jamil criticizes CII’s ruling on VPNs as ‘narrow-mindedness’

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in Pakistan has declared the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) as un-Islamic, citing their potential for accessing illegal and immoral content. The decision has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning its implications.

In a statement, CII Chairman Allama Raghib Naeemi emphasized that technology facilitating access to prohibited material violates Islamic principles. He stated, “The use of VPNs for unlawful purposes, such as bypassing restrictions to access immoral or blasphemous content, is against Shariah.” The council further endorsed government efforts to block VPNs, considering it a measure to safeguard societal values.

However, the declaration has drawn criticism from various quarters, including prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil. In a televised interview, Maulana Tariq Jamil described the decision as “narrow-minded,” arguing, “By this logic, even mobile phones should be banned because they provide access to objectionable material without a VPN.” He dismissed the ruling as impractical and overly restrictive.

Public reaction on social media has also been critical, with users questioning whether government officials and policymakers, who reportedly use VPNs for accessing restricted platforms, will adhere to the new guidelines.

VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks, are widely used to ensure online privacy and access restricted websites. While authorities argue that VPNs are exploited for illegal financial transactions and terrorist activities, critics believe banning them overlooks broader societal and technological realities.

The decision has intensified debates in Pakistan over balancing religious principles with modern technology and individual freedoms.