Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Maulana Tariq Jamil criticizes CII’s ruling on VPNs as ‘narrow-mindedness’

Maulana Tariq Jamil Criticizes CII's Ruling on VPNs as 'Narrow-Minded'

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in Pakistan has declared the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) as un-Islamic, citing their potential for accessing illegal and immoral content. The decision has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning its implications.

In a statement, CII Chairman Allama Raghib Naeemi emphasized that technology facilitating access to prohibited material violates Islamic principles. He stated, “The use of VPNs for unlawful purposes, such as bypassing restrictions to access immoral or blasphemous content, is against Shariah.” The council further endorsed government efforts to block VPNs, considering it a measure to safeguard societal values.

Auto Draft

However, the declaration has drawn criticism from various quarters, including prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil. In a televised interview, Maulana Tariq Jamil described the decision as “narrow-minded,” arguing, “By this logic, even mobile phones should be banned because they provide access to objectionable material without a VPN.” He dismissed the ruling as impractical and overly restrictive.

Public reaction on social media has also been critical, with users questioning whether government officials and policymakers, who reportedly use VPNs for accessing restricted platforms, will adhere to the new guidelines.

VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks, are widely used to ensure online privacy and access restricted websites. While authorities argue that VPNs are exploited for illegal financial transactions and terrorist activities, critics believe banning them overlooks broader societal and technological realities.

The decision has intensified debates in Pakistan over balancing religious principles with modern technology and individual freedoms.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 277.3 279
EUR (Euro) EUR 290.85 293.6
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 349.55 353.05
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.35 76
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 73.65 74.2
USD-DD (US Dollar DD) USD-DD 277.3 279
USD-TT (US Dollar TT) USD-TT 277.3 279
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 181.25 181.43
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 731.21 739.21
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 198.16 200.56
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 39.58 39.98
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.37 35.72
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.34 3.45
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 894.99 904.49
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.5 63.1
NZD (New Zealand Dollar) NZD 163.14 165.14
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.78 25.08
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 715.66 724.16
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.62 76.32
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.27 208.27
SEK (Swedish Krona) SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 311.45 314.25
THB (Thai Baht) THB 7.93 8.08

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search