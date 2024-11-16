Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s Hassan Usmani claims Ashgabat Open U-14 Tennis Championship

Pakistan’s young tennis star, Hassan Usmani, has emerged victorious at the Ashgabat Open Tennis Tournament held in Turkmenistan, winning the coveted title in the Under-14 category.

Competing with a wild card entry, Usmani showcased exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament. In the early rounds, he proved his mettle by defeating the eighth-seed in the pre-quarterfinals and the fourth-seed in the quarterfinals.

The final saw Usmani face off against the second-seeded player from the host nation, Suleyman Khodiberdiev. Usmani dominated the match, winning 6-1, 6-0, and securing the title in a comprehensive fashion.

Throughout the tournament, Usmani exhibited a remarkable performance, winning 10 out of 11 sets across five matches. He dropped just one set, solidifying his position as a rising talent in the world of tennis. This victory is a significant achievement for Usmani and a proud moment for Pakistani sports.

 

 

