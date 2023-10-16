750 Prize Bond – Check Draw Results Online

Muzaffarabad office of National Savings Division holds Prize Bond Rs750 draw No. 96th today October 16, 2023 (Monday).

Rs 750 Prize Bond Winners

Full list of winners of the Rs.750 prize bond will be shared shortly...

Winning Amount of Rs 750 Prize Bond

List Number of Prize Winning Amount Prize Prize Bond Rs750 01 Rs1,500,000 1st Prize Prize Bond Rs750 03 Rs500,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond Rs750 1696 Rs9,300 3rd Prize

First prize of the Rs750 prize bond of value Rs1.5 million is awarded to 1 winner, second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs5lacs will be awarded to 3 winners.

The third prize of the Rs750 prize bond will be awarded to 1696 winners of the amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

