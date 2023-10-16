Pakistani rupee continues winning streak against US dollar in interbank; check latest rate here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee maintained its positive trajectory against the US dollar, gaining another 0.41 percent in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency extended its appreciation run against the greenback, gaining another Rs1.14, in the inter-bank market.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan

With the latest gains against the high flying dollar, the local unit hovers around 276.48 in the interbank.

Last week, Pakistani currency advanced its momentum gaining 1.79 percent in the five sessions to close at 277.62 against the dollar.

Earlier this year, rupee moved down to 307.1 in the inter-bank market on September 5, but authorities continued crackdown against smuggling and controls on the Exchange Companies (ECs) sector.

With administrative measures introduced by the central bank, Pakistan started crackdown on money market and so far 9 exchange companies faced suspension over regulatory violations.