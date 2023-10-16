Weather update for Karachi

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain with dust and thunderstorm in Karachi division on Monday (today) as new weather spell sit in the South Asian nation.

Karachi Rain Update

Under the new weather system, Met Office said partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/ thunderstorm is likely in Karachi, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Ghotki, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Hyderabad, and Larkana during evening, and night.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 32°C. Humidity was recorded at around 60 percent in the country's largest city. Winds blew at 24km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 6km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 56, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from Monday/Tuesday.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday.

Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. While, snow over high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas. Meanwhile, heavy falls are also likely at isolated places.