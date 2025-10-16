LDA Plaza catches Fire naer Lahore’s Aiwan-e-Adal

LAHORE – A massive fire broke out at LDA Plaza, causing thick plumes of smoke into the sky and prompting an emergency response from rescue teams.

According to rescue officials, the fire erupted on the third and sixth floors of the multi-storey building. Firefighters rushed to the scene and battled the flames for several hours before finally bringing them under control. Cooling efforts are still underway to prevent any chance of reignition.

ایوان عدل لاہور(ایل ڈی اے کمپلیکس) آگ کی لپیٹ میں،اس بلاک میں درجنوں عدالتیں قائم ہیں،اللہ کریم رحم فرمائیں pic.twitter.com/RIBGr9Mwaw — Advocate Zafar Bhatti (@AdvocateZafarB1) October 16, 2025

Initial probe hints that the fire may have been sparked by a short circuit, though officials say the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed probe.

At least eight members of a family trapped inside were safely evacuated by emergency teams. No casualties or injuries have been reported, and the building has been cleared of occupants.

Authorities are now conducting a detailed review to assess the extent of the damage and to determine how the fire spread so rapidly.

Those who at the spot termed scenes of chaos and urgency as rescue vehicles, fire engines, and ambulances surrounded the building, while onlookers gathered outside watching firefighters battle the blaze.