Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out people wanting to pray in mosques amid pandemic

Sheherbano Syed
03:57 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
On Friday, popular actor Hamza Ali Abbasi took to Twitter to share his disapproval of senior clerics violating restrictions on prayer congregations in mosque.

Abbasi started off by acknowledging the leverage provided by the religion in case of certain circumstances where praying in mosques may be spared. He said, “Allah has given ease in his prayer from Tayyamum/Qasr/praying at home in case of bad weather, let alone a deadly virus.”

He continued to openly make certain comparisons, “but it feels like the Clergy in my country is becoming like the Pharisees of Bani Isarel who want God to do what they say rather than surrender to what God says.”

Later Abbasi was flooded with both negative and positive responses regarding his opinion:

