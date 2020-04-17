Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out people wanting to pray in mosques amid pandemic
On Friday, popular actor Hamza Ali Abbasi took to Twitter to share his disapproval of senior clerics violating restrictions on prayer congregations in mosque.
Abbasi started off by acknowledging the leverage provided by the religion in case of certain circumstances where praying in mosques may be spared. He said, “Allah has given ease in his prayer from Tayyamum/Qasr/praying at home in case of bad weather, let alone a deadly virus.”
Allah has given ease in his prayer from Tayyamum/Qasr/praying at home incase of bad weather let alone a deadly virus but it feels like the Clergy in my country is becoming like the Pharisees of Bani Isarel who want God to do wht they say rather than surrender to what God says.— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) April 16, 2020
He continued to openly make certain comparisons, “but it feels like the Clergy in my country is becoming like the Pharisees of Bani Isarel who want God to do what they say rather than surrender to what God says.”
Later Abbasi was flooded with both negative and positive responses regarding his opinion:
Totally agree with you ...rather making peope to stay at home they are making sure people comr out and make difficult for the government.— Ozma Malik (@repenzall) April 17, 2020
Islam is an easy way of life.. may Allah guide us in helping each other follow it instead of deterring one another from it, ameen— Sicily (@NadiaPTI) April 17, 2020
Wakai, or deen me bht asani h bht bs ALLAH pak hum sb ko deen ki sahi samjh ata kare ameen— Taimoor Baloch (@Taimoor83462903) April 17, 2020
کسی ایسی چیز کے پیچھے نہ لگو جس کا تمہیں علم نہ ہو ، یقینا آنکھ ، کان اور دل سب ہی کی باز پرس ہونی ہے
Bani - isareel ayat #36
It’s sad but true that our clerics r not playing their role— ambreen amjed (@ambreen_amjed) April 17, 2020
When Media houses are opens, now in KP & Punjab various shops etc and Barbers are opened, so why wouldn't be a religious place for public? Is barber trimmed our hairs by some A.I ?— ف ر ھ ا د (@fi__qalb) April 17, 2020
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
