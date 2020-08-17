Lal Shehbaz Qalandar shrine reopens under strict SOPs
04:42 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Share
SEHWAN SHARIF – The shrine of great Sufi saint Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shehbaz was opened on Monday for the public under strict SOPs.
According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Matiari, the shrine was closed from 14th of March due to the threat of Covid-19.
According to the notification, no devotee will be allowed to enter without wearing a mask.
- ‘Good news’ for Pakistani O/A level students as England takes ...02:14 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Rain forces Southampton match to end ...01:02 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
-
- Man detained for 100th traffic violations in Lahore09:32 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
-
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on death anniversary
10:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
- Here’s how Pakistani celebs dressed up to celebrate 14th August11:42 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
- Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with ...06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted after motorcycle stunt goes wrong05:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020