Lal Shehbaz Qalandar shrine reopens under strict SOPs
Web Desk
04:42 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Lal Shehbaz Qalandar shrine reopens under strict SOPs
Share

SEHWAN SHARIF – The shrine of great Sufi saint Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shehbaz was opened on Monday for the public under strict SOPs.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Matiari, the shrine was closed from 14th of March due to the threat of Covid-19.

According to the notification, no devotee will be allowed to enter without wearing a mask.

More From This Category
‘Good news’ for Pakistani O/A level students ...
02:14 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
COAS Bajwa meets Saudi military chief in Riyadh
12:47 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
Man detained for 100th traffic violations in ...
09:32 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
8 drowned as boat capsizes in Keenjhar Lake
07:21 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Indian army kills another two Kashmiris
06:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Punjab, KP declared free from locust
06:22 PM | 17 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on death anniversary
10:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr