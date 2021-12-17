Four get double life sentence in Parveen Rehman murder case

KARACHI – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday awarded back-to-back life sentences to four suspects in the murder case of social activist Parveen Rehman.

The suspects, named Ayaz Swati, Raheem Swati, Mohammad Amjad, and Ahmed Khan alias Pappu Kashmiri, will serve double life imprisonment.

The court has sentenced the fifth accused, Imran Swati, to seven years in jail for being an accomplice in the murder of the female activist.

Parveen, the director of the Orangi Pilot Project was gunned down at the Banaras flyover near her office in Orangi Town on February 13, 2013.

Initially, the murder case was registered at the Pirabad police station under Sections 302 of premeditated murder and 34 common intention of the Pakistan Penal Code.

However, Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 was added to the FIR following the conclusion of a judicial inquire ordered by the Supreme Court.