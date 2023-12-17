Pakistan's caretaker PM to visit Kuwait to express condolences on Sheikh Nawaf's demise

ISLAMABAD – Interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will visit Kuwait to offer condolences on the sad demise of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The demise of Sheikh Nawaf al-Sabah is being mourned by several nations as the octogenarian monarch of oil-rich nation passed away over the weekend.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said the interim premier will convey to Royal Family, government and the people of Kuwait the sympathies and condolences of the Government and people of Pakistan.

Top Pakistani officials including premier Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed grief over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

In a statement, PM Kakar prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul. He said Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the people of Kuwait at this moment of grief.

Late Emir would always be remembered for his sterling contribution to strengthening Pak-Kuwait relations, he said.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as the country's head following the death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in 2020. He was born in 1937 and was the fifth son of Kuwait’s late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.