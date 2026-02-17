Karachi Saved from Horror as CTD kills Four Terrorists in Shah Latif Shootout

KARACHI – Karachi narrowly avoided major disaster after a gunfight between Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and terrorists in Shah Latif Town.

DIG CTD Azfar Mahesar and SSP CTD Irfan Bahadur revealed that operation was launched based on critical intelligence provided by previously arrested terrorists. The ensuing exchange of fire was fierce, leaving all four terrorists fatally wounded.

The deceased militants have been identified as Jaleel alias Fareed, Niaz alias King, and Hamdan alias Fareed, while identity of a fourth terrorist is still being confirmed. Officials confirmed that the militants were killed by gunfire from their own associates during the chaos of the firefight.

Two CTD officers were also injured in the operation: Head Constable Muhammad Yousuf and Constable Raja Junaid, who are currently receiving immediate medical attention.

The operation traces its origins back to early January, when nearly 2,000 Kgs of explosive material were recovered, and three terrorists were arrested. The intelligence gathered from those arrests directly led to today’s high-stakes operation in Shah Latif Town.

Authorities indicate that the arrested terrorists were allegedly linked to the notorious Fitna All India Bashir Zeb network, heightening fears of coordinated attacks in the city.

Due to ongoing threat, Bomb Disposal Squad was called in. Their search revealed massive quantities of explosives being prepared in drums inside the house, along with detonators, detonating wires, and intricate circuits. Officials are currently neutralizing the explosives before moving them to a secure location.

CTD imposed strict checkpoints across Malir and surrounding districts to capture any fleeing terrorists, and the search operation continues relentlessly.