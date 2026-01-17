Bipasha Basu’s Beach Photoshoot is too Hot to Handle; See Viral Pics

MUMBAI – Bollywood’s evergreen beauty Bipasha Basu has once again proven that age is just a number. Raaz actress recently celebrated her 47th birthday, and she chose to make it a glamorous Maldives vacation with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their adorable daughter Devi.

Just days after her birthday, the diva treated fans to a series of exclusive birthday photos on social media. The pictures show her enjoying dreamy holiday in Maldives, surrounded by the turquoise sea and luxury vibes, and the internet is going absolutely crazy.

Bipasha stepped out in a bold monokini, confidently flaunting her figure at 47 years old, proving once again that she is a true fashion icon. Her boldness and elegance left fans stunned and praising her beauty. She shared heartwarming photos with her husband Karan Singh Grover, showing their intimate and loving moments. In one picture, Bipasha can be seen hugging Karan lovingly, giving fans major couple goals.

Bipasha’s fashion game was on point in every frame. Wearing stylish sunglasses, she posed confidently, giving off strong diva vibes. Her look was chic, bold, and unstoppable, proving she still rules the style world.

The actress also shared serene pictures of her family watching the moon at night, capturing peaceful moments with her loved ones. The pictures show Bipasha enjoying calm and precious family time, away from the spotlight.

Bipasha shared several sweet photos with her daughter Devi by the beach. She wore a floral-print kaftan-style dress, looking absolutely radiant. In another picture, the mother-daughter duo is seen playing joyfully, melting hearts everywhere.