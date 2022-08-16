Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover expecting their first child

After days of keeping the news under wraps, Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover made an announcement about their pregnancy with dreamy photos from their pregnancy shoot along with a heartfelt note. The duo is expecting their first child.

The Raaz actress in a lengthy caption stated that “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.”

“We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three,” Basu continued.

“A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” she added.

The actress to further wrote, “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers, and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Basu and Grover met on the sets of their 2015 horror movie Alone. The couple tied the knot the following year.

Karan and Bipasha often share PDA-filled posts with each other. The couple last shared screen space in Vikram Bhatt’s Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu is a former supermodel who was also a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001. The actress is best known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Raaz.

Karan Singh Grover is a popular TV star who has been a part of many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, and Dil Dosti Dance. He starred as Mr. Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 for some time.