Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover expecting their first child
Web Desk
02:37 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover expecting their first child
Source: Bipasha Basu (Instagram)
Share

After days of keeping the news under wraps, Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover made an announcement about their pregnancy with dreamy photos from their pregnancy shoot along with a heartfelt note. The duo is expecting their first child. 

The Raaz actress in a lengthy caption stated that “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.”

“We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three,” Basu continued.

“A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” she added.

The actress to further wrote, “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers, and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby.”

Basu and Grover met on the sets of their 2015 horror movie Alone. The couple tied the knot the following year. 

Karan and Bipasha often share PDA-filled posts with each other. The couple last shared screen space in Vikram Bhatt’s Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu is a former supermodel who was also a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001. The actress is best known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Raaz.

Karan Singh Grover is a popular TV star who has been a part of many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, and Dil Dosti Dance. He starred as Mr. Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 for some time. 

Bipasha Basu to deliver a lecture in Los Angeles 05:23 PM | 26 Oct, 2016

Bipasha Basu has her own YouTube channel and is a fitness freak, we all know! Lately, Basu has claimed that she wants ...

More From This Category
‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan ...
11:43 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Karachi court sets aside order allowing ...
11:26 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Hira Mani stuns all with drop-dead looks and ...
11:01 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Faysal Quraishi gives major fitness goals with ...
09:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Nauman Ijaz shows PDA for wife on her birthday
09:31 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen's vivacious personality comes out ...
09:55 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover expecting their first child
02:37 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr