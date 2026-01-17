Lahore TikToker arrested for playing vulgar song on road while making video

LAHORE – Police in Lahore have arrested a TikTok user for playing an obscene song at high volume on a main road while filming a video.

The incident occurred on Kasur Road, where the accused, identified as Jaffer, was seen blasting the vulgar song from his vehicle.

The accused, operating under the TikTok ID “Mental Munday,” was apprehended by police, who acted swiftly in taking action.

A case has been registered against him, and authorities have made it clear that they will take strict action against those violating the law.

Police have stated that anyone engaging in such unlawful activities will face serious consequences.

Last year in September, police in Nawab Town arrested car driver for playing music at high volume, citing a violation of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015.

The incident came to public attention after FIR surfaced online, sparking criticism from users who described the action as unnecessary and an infringement on personal privacy.

According to ASI Rahmat Ali, officers had set up a checkpoint on Abdul Sattar Edhi Road to apprehend a wanted criminal. During the operation, they stopped a car playing the Punjabi song “Chanjar Di Pawan Chankar” loudly.

The driver, identified as Danish Ali from Firdaus Market, Gulberg, admitted that he often played loud music while driving, flaunting it as his hobby.

ASI Rahmat Ali stated that the driver had breached Section 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015. The vehicle was seized, and Danish Ali was arrested under the applicable law.