Relief for Car Owners as Punjab allows Easy Transfer of vehicles from other provinces

LAHORE – Punjab government has announced groundbreaking system that will allow vehicles registered in other provinces and federal areas to be easily transferred and registered in Punjab.

Excise Department said vehicle owners can now register their vehicles in Punjab by paying prescribed transfer fee along with a small additional fee. For this process, it will be mandatory to get No Objection Certificate (NOC) from province or federal area where the vehicle is currently registered.

After that, excise officials will verify the online record and register the vehicle in Punjab, issuing a new registration number. Secretary Excise Umar Sher Chatha stated that a large number of vehicles use Punjab’s roads, but their taxes go to other provinces.

With this new system, Punjab will receive revenue and vehicle owners will also benefit from the convenience. He further mentioned that a special software has been developed for this purpose in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

According to the Excise Department, this process of inter-provincial transfer and registration of vehicles will be launched across Punjab from this month.