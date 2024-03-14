Transfer fee of cars in Lahore March 2024 update

LAHORE – The Excise and Taxation Department Punjab collects fee for transfer of ownership of vehicles in Lahore and other cities of the province after they are resold.

It is mandatory for all citizens to get the used vehicles registered on their names after buying them from open market in order to avoid any legal complications.

People are required to submit an application with nearby excise office for transfer of ownership of vehicles. Besides submitting required documents, the applicants deposits a certain amount for transfer of vehicles depending on their engine capacity.

Transfer of Vehicle Ownership Fee in Lahore

The fee structure for transfer of vehicle ownership is same for all cities of Punjab, including Lahore.

The transfer fee stands at Rs2,500 for vehicles up to 1000cc. For up to 1800cc vehicles, the transfer fees stand at Rs5,000 while above 1800cc the excise department will collect Rs10,000.

The transfer fee for commercial vehicles stands at Rs5,000.

Latest Transfer Fee for Suzuki Alto

As Suzuki Alto falls in the category of vehicles below 1000cc, the applicant, seeking change in ownership, will have to pay Rs2,500.