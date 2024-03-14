Transfer fee of cars in Lahore March 2024 update

LAHORE – The Excise and Taxation Department Punjab collects fee for transfer of ownership of vehicles in Lahore and other cities of the province after they are resold.
It is mandatory for all citizens to get the used vehicles registered on their names after buying them from open market in order to avoid any legal complications.
People are required to submit an application with nearby excise office for transfer of ownership of vehicles. Besides submitting required documents, the applicants deposits a certain amount for transfer of vehicles depending on their engine capacity.
The fee structure for transfer of vehicle ownership is same for all cities of Punjab, including Lahore.
The transfer fee stands at Rs2,500 for vehicles up to 1000cc. For up to 1800cc vehicles, the transfer fees stand at Rs5,000 while above 1800cc the excise department will collect Rs10,000.
The transfer fee for commercial vehicles stands at Rs5,000.
As Suzuki Alto falls in the category of vehicles below 1000cc, the applicant, seeking change in ownership, will have to pay Rs2,500.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
