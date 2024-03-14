Has chief election commissioner been appointed ambassador?

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday refuted rumours surrounding the potential appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as an ambassador to a foreign nation.

In a statement released here, the electoral body dismissed these rumours as entirely baseless.

According to the ECP statement, there has been no offer made by the government to Chief Election Commissioner Raja for such a diplomatic assignment, nor does he have any intention of pursuing a role abroad.

Asserting Raja's steadfast commitment to serving his country, the statement affirmed his dedication to continuing his duties within Pakistan even after completing his term of office.

The ECP also cautioned against the dissemination of such false information, warning that individuals responsible for spreading such rumors will face legal consequences if they fail to exercise responsibility.

The statement reiterated the CEC's determination to counter any attempts aimed at undermining the integrity of the electoral process, emphasising that appropriate actions will be taken against those engaging in such misconduct.