Has chief election commissioner been appointed ambassador?

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday refuted rumours surrounding the potential appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as an ambassador to a foreign nation.
In a statement released here, the electoral body dismissed these rumours as entirely baseless.
According to the ECP statement, there has been no offer made by the government to Chief Election Commissioner Raja for such a diplomatic assignment, nor does he have any intention of pursuing a role abroad.
Asserting Raja's steadfast commitment to serving his country, the statement affirmed his dedication to continuing his duties within Pakistan even after completing his term of office.
The ECP also cautioned against the dissemination of such false information, warning that individuals responsible for spreading such rumors will face legal consequences if they fail to exercise responsibility.
The statement reiterated the CEC's determination to counter any attempts aimed at undermining the integrity of the electoral process, emphasising that appropriate actions will be taken against those engaging in such misconduct.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
