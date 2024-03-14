Sindh govt's protest forces PM Shehbaz to undo IRSA chairman's appointment

KARACHI – A strong protest by the Sindh government apparently forced Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday to withdraw his order on appointment of the new chairman of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

Just a day ago, Sharif had ordered appointment of Zafar Mahmood, a retired grade 22 officer of the federal government, as IRSA chairman. On Thursday, Prime Minister’s Office issued a notification, withdrawing Sharif's previous order on appointment of Mahmood as IRSA chairman.

The move comes a day after Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah contacted PM Shehbaz and conveyed his concerns about Mahmood's appointment.

In the past, Mahmood has served as secretary of establishment division, commerce ministry, water and power ministry as well as Wapda chairman. On March 12, Sharif okayed Mahmood's name as IRSA chairman.

According to Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Shah reminded the premier about the Council of Common Interests' (CCI) decision that IRSA chairman will be appointed from different provinces on rotation basis. He said that Shehbaz accepted Sindh chief minister’s view and assured him of removal of the new IRSA chairman.

The new IRSA chairman was appointed for a period of three years under the IRSA Ordinance, which was meant to restructure the authority. However, the Sindh government objected to this decision, saying it was a violation of the constitutional procedures.

The Sindh cabinet too expressed its reservations about Mahmood's appointment as IRSA chairman.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi on Thursday, Murad said that IRSA should work independently, without being influenced by the federal government. He said the caretaker government promulgated the amended IRSA ordinance, which paved the way for inclusion of a member from the Centre.