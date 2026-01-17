Sargodha Tragedy: Truck falls into dry canal amid Thick Fog

SARGODHA — A dense blanket of fog turned deadly in Sargodha as small truck plunged into canal from Ghala Pur Bangla bridge, killing 14 people and injuring several others.

Rescue officials said the horrific accident occurred due to extremely poor visibility. The truck fell into the canal, leaving behind a trail of destruction and grief. The death toll has now risen to 14, while 9 injured victims have been rushed to THQ Hospital Kot Momin for treatment.

Rescue teams revealed that the truck was carrying two dozen people, and the canal was dry, which prevented the tragedy from becoming even worse. Otherwise, the death toll could have been far higher. Seven people were crushed to death under the truck at the scene.

Officials confirmed that the passengers were traveling from Islamabad to Faisalabad to attend the funeral of a relative.

This is not the first fog-related disaster in Punjab. In December 2025, a horrific collision on the National Highway in Naushahro Feroze caused the deaths of more than 100 sheep and goats.

High speed led to three vehicles colliding, and a trailer overturned, killing over 100 livestock. Rescue sources revealed that the trailer was carrying over 200 sheep and goats, being transported to Punjab. As fog-related accidents rise, authorities are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads.