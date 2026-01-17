Students admire Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to state, constitution

RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held a special session with the teachers and students of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Representatives from various seminaries and educational institutions were also present in the sessions.

During the session, DG ISPR paid tribute to the people of Bahawalpur for their significant contributions to Pakistan’s independence and stability.

The discussion focused on national and regional security, Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, and the role of the Pakistan Army in national defencee.

Topics like the threat of external propaganda, including Indian-backed movements, and the importance of media literacy to protect the youth from harmful narratives were also addressed.

The vice chancellor of Islamia University praised the detailed session on Pakistan’s national security and its goals.

Participants highlighted the critical role of media literacy in safeguarding the youth’s awareness and opinions. They emphasized that it is an effective tool against negative propaganda and enemy narratives.

The students from seminaries expressed their admiration for the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to the state and constitution.