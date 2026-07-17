Fifa To Award Championship Rings To 2026 World Cup Winners For First Time

FIFA has announced that the winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will receive special championship rings in addition to the traditional World Cup trophy and gold medals, marking a first in the tournament’s history.

According to FIFA, the initiative introduces the long-standing American sports tradition of championship rings to the World Cup. A total of 2,026 commemorative rings will be produced to mark the 2026 tournament.

Of these, 30 rings will be reserved for the winning team’s players and officials, while the remaining 1,996 rings will be sold worldwide as officially licensed memorabilia for football fans.

Each ring will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy on one side and the identity of the champion team on the other. Every ring will carry a unique serial number, come with a certificate of authenticity, and be custom-sized for its recipient.

FIFA said the winning team’s captain and head coach will receive temporary commemorative rings immediately after the final, while the permanent rings for the champions will be formally presented at a special ceremony after all production and verification processes are completed.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is scheduled to be played on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, where Spain will face Argentina for the title.