Pakistan introduces biometric verification requirement for Russian visa applicants

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has introduced a new requirement for Russian nationals seeking visas, making sponsor biometric verification through the PakID application mandatory for visa processing.

In a notice issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Russia, applicants were informed that visa requests lacking sponsor biometric verification would not be entertained. The embassy advised travelers to complete the updated procedure to avoid delays.

The mission, according to the reports, stated that Russian citizens can apply for tourist visas exclusively through the online visa portal managed by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior. Applicants must provide a valid passport and a recent photograph when submitting their applications.

According to the embassy, tourist visas are issued for up to 90 days and permit multiple entries. However, it emphasized that final approval of visas rests with the Government of Pakistan.

The embassy also advised travelers to submit their travel intentions at least 24 hours before departure in order to obtain a Visa Grant Notice. Additionally, foreign nationals holding a Visa Prior to Arrival cannot enter or exit Pakistan through the Chaman and Torkham border crossings.

The latest directive forms part of efforts to streamline visa procedures and strengthen verification measures for foreign visitors.