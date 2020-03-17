Another Hollywood celeb tested positive for coronavirus

Hobbs & Shaw famed Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. He made the announcement on Monday on Twitter.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," he wrote. "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

"Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic," Elba added.

The actor said being transparent is the “best thing for this right now” and stressed how important it is to come together.

This comes after Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, recently announced that they have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

