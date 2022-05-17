PM Shehbaz orders foolproof security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to ensure provision of foolproof security to Chinese citizens in Pakistan, days after three Chinese teachers were killed in a suicide blast at the University of Karachi.

The premier chaired a high-level meeting attended by officials from the Ministry of Interior and CPEC Authority and chief secretaries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was also briefed about the measures taken for the security of the Chinese citizens in the country.

The prime minister called for immediate measures to improve security situation in the country, adding that elements involved in undermining the CPEC projects will be eliminated.

A day earlier, the Pakistani prime minister held a detailed telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart and assured him that Islamabad is resolute in taking all essential actions to provide enhanced security to the Chinese people in the country.

A statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said the terror incident in the country’s largest city came under discussion as Sharif offered his condolences to the Chinese government and its people expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the victims’ families.

The newly-elected premier of Pakistan also reiterated that Islamabad attached the highest importance to the safety, security, and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions.

The statement added that PM Sharif further conveyed the sentiments of the families of Pakistani students wanting to return to China to resume their studies.

Premier Li also assured the premier of China’s readiness to enhance economic cooperation, expand trade and encourage greater investments from China to Pakistan.

During the call, PM Shehbaz affirmed his government’s firm resolve to fast-track both the ongoing as well as the new projects under the multibillion-dollar project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Both sides exchanged views on Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to serve the vital interests of the peoples of the neighboring countries, as well as the broader interests of peace and stability in the region.