Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK
Web Desk
09:51 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) today (Saturday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Larnoo area of the district.

The operation continued till the last reports came in.

