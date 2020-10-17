Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK
09:51 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) today (Saturday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Larnoo area of the district.
The operation continued till the last reports came in.
