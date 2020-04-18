Top Chinese legislature to scrutinise Pak-China treaty on repatriation of convicted criminals
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:29 PM | 18 Apr, 2020
Top Chinese legislature to scrutinise Pak-China treaty on repatriation of convicted criminals
Share

BEIJING – The Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature in its 17th session to be convened from April 26 to 29 in Beijing, will scrutinise a treaty on repatriation of convicted criminals between Pakistan and China.

In August 2014, regarding treaty on repatriation of convicted criminals, delegations from China and Pakistan held a negotiation in Islamabad. Both sides reached bilateral agreement on a series of provisions and initialled the text of the treaty, China Economic Net reported on Saturday.

In November 2018, under the witnessing of both Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Prime Minister Imran Khan, China’s justice Minister Fu Zhenghua and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi officially signed the treaty in Beijing.

The treaty is considered as an important legal document on judicial assistance, which has laid a legal foundation for China and Pakistan to strengthen cooperation on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Once the treaty comes into force, cooperation between two countries that each side is able to transfer sentenced persons back to their own country, will set up in accordance to the treaty.

The bilateral treaty between China and Pakistan on repatriation of convicted criminals will come into force after being endorsed by top legislature of China and Pakistan.

More From This Category
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi
10:44 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
Govt launches website to assist Pakistanis ...
08:54 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
UK announces £2.67m financial support to ...
08:25 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
CM Buzdar bans Ramazan bazaars
10:54 PM | 18 Apr, 2020
Top Chinese legislature to scrutinise Pak-China ...
07:29 PM | 18 Apr, 2020
President announces 20-point consensus strategy ...
07:16 PM | 18 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
COVID-19: Salman Ahmad opens up about recovering
02:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr