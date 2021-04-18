PM Imran visits site of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi
Web Desk
05:25 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the construction site of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Hospital in Karachi on Sunday.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that the facility would be opened in 2023. He said it would be twice the size of SKMT Lahore and would be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities. He said SKMT Karachi will service Sindh and southern Balochistan.

The prime minister broke ground for the hospital, located in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in 2016.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, established in the memory of PM Imran Khan's mother who succumbed to cancer in 1985, has established a number of hospitals, laboratories, and research centres all over Pakistan.

