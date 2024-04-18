Pakistan, Turkiye vow to expand defense collaboration

RAWALPINDI – General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, met with General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ on Thursday.

The discussion encompassed various topics of mutual interest, spanning defense, training, and initiatives aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability.

Both sides acknowledged the robust relationship between their nations and committed to expanding defense collaboration further.

COAS underscored the imperative of advancing existing military cooperation between their armed forces. The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan's efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as the Pakistan Army's role in combating terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Army paid respects at "Yadgar-e-Shuhada" by laying a floral wreath.

A well-presented contingent of the Pakistan Army rendered a guard of honor to the esteemed visitor.