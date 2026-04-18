Rawalpindi sees another Shutdown as Markets, Halls closed indefinitely ahead of US-Iran Talks

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi and Islamabad witnessed another security clampdown as authorities enforce stern security measures, triggering a citywide shutdown.

Authorities in garrison city ordered immediate closure of cafés, restaurants, gyms, markets, and marriage halls in parts of city, just hours before expected high-stakes developments. The sudden clampdown left streets quieter than usual, while residents and traders scramble to make sense of the unfolding situation.

The recent directives issued by the Station House Officer (SHO) of New Town Police Station, mentioned shutdown from midnight on April 18, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice, with no clear timeline for reopening.

Restaurants, hotels, cafés (including Quetta-style hotels), and bakeries forced to close doors. Parks, beauty parlors, gyms, and snooker clubs shut down. All general markets, barber shops, pan stalls, and roadside kiosks (khokhas) ordered to cease operations

Marriage and banquet halls closed, halting social events, showing extra-ordinary shutdown.

Officials have made it clear that the measures are part of “special law and order arrangements,” amid serious security concerns looming over the region.

Authorities also issued zero-tolerance warning: any violation of the shutdown orders will lead to strict legal action, leaving business owners with no room to maneuver.