Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 Ultra with built-in privacy display

LAHORE – Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its Galaxy S26 series, headlined by the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which the company says features a built-in privacy display designed to limit screen visibility from certain angles.

The development reflects a broader shift in the smartphone industry, where manufacturers are increasingly focusing on privacy as devices become more integrated with artificial intelligence and user data.

According to Samsung, the new display technology is embedded at the hardware level, rather than relying on software settings or external screen protectors. The company said the feature works by controlling how light is emitted from individual pixels, allowing clear visibility for the user while reducing visibility for others viewing the screen from the side, top or bottom.

Traditional privacy films, commonly used for this purpose, often reduce brightness or interfere with touch and fingerprint performance. Samsung said its approach avoids these limitations by integrating the feature directly into the display structure.

“We are entering an era where technology is becoming more personal and intuitive, making the physical security of our information more critical than ever,” said Omar Saheb, regional vice president of marketing and online business at Samsung Electronics MENA.

He added that the company aims to extend privacy protections beyond software into the core design of the device.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, running on One UI 8.5, also introduces several privacy-related features. These include a “Private Album” within the gallery for securing personal media, real-time alerts when apps attempt to access sensitive data, and an AI-based call screening system that identifies unknown callers before the user answers.

The privacy display offers multiple modes, allowing users to adjust the level of protection or automate its activation for specific apps. It can also limit the visibility of certain on-screen elements, such as notifications.

Samsung said these features are supported by its existing security systems, including Knox Vault, which stores biometric data in dedicated hardware, and Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection, designed to isolate app data.

The company added that the Galaxy S26 series will receive up to seven years of security updates.

The launch comes as technology firms place greater emphasis on privacy amid growing concerns over data protection in increasingly AI-driven devices.