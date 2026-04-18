Zil-Qadah Moon Sighted across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The second last month of the Islamic year 1447 Hijri, Zil-Qadah, has officially started in Pakistan after the confirmed sighting of the crescent moon.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the 1st Zil-Qadah will fall on Sunday, 19 April 2026, after receiving testimonies of moon sighting from various parts of the country. Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad officially announced that the crescent moon of the holy month of Zil-Qadah has been sighted, marking the beginning of the new Islamic month.

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) reported that the new moon was born on 17 April at 4:52 PM, and conditions made the evening of 18 April highly favorable for visibility, which ultimately led to successful sightings.

With this confirmation, preparations and religious observances tied to the Islamic lunar calendar move forward as the country enters the blessed month of Zil-Qadah.

When is Eid ul Azha 2026?

Eid ul-Adha 2026 in Pakistan is expected to fall on Wednesday, May 27, subject to final confirmation by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after moon sighting, likely around May 17 or 18.

If approved, 5-day holiday period from Wednesday to Sunday may be granted for public and private sector employees, sparking early excitement nationwide.

Cattle markets have already started operating in major cities like Karachi and Lahore, with livestock arriving from across the country. However, prices of sacrificial animals are expected to rise due to higher feed costs and economic pressures linked to regional tensions.