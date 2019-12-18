Pakistan to deepen ties with China in military field: Air Chief
03:31 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Share
BEIJING – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on the Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Beijing.
Talking on this occasion, the Chinese Defence Minister expressed the hope that the two sides will work together to further strengthen high-level exchanges and expand practical cooperation to deal with various security risks and challenges, in the new era.
Air Chief Marshal Khan said that Pakistan is willing to further deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation with China in the military field and work together to safeguard the common interests of the two countries.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019