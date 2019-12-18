Pakistan to deepen ties with China in military field: Air Chief
Web Desk
03:31 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan to deepen ties with China in military field: Air Chief
BEIJING – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on the Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Beijing.

Talking on this occasion, the Chinese Defence Minister expressed the hope that the two sides will work together to further strengthen high-level exchanges and expand practical cooperation to deal with various security risks and challenges, in the new era.

Air Chief Marshal Khan said that Pakistan is willing to further deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation with China in the military field and work together to safeguard the common interests of the two countries.

