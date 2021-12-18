Czech, Japanese envoys call on Pakistan Army chief at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – Czech Republic Ambassador in Pakistan Tomas Smetanka called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed regional security, current situation in Afghanistan, and cooperation in various fields, the military media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) stated COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Ambassador Czech Republic at General Headquarters (GHQ), the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability.

Speaking on occasion, the country’s top commander said that Pakistan valued its relations with European Union countries and earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

ISPR added that both sides also discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and measures for collaboration in extending direly needed humanitarian assistance to Afghans.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. He also stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutionalised mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

ISPR said, COAS also emphasized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia and that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.