Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold made slight recovery from previous session’s losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs400 to settle at Rs217,200.

Similarly, the price for 10-grams of gold dropped by Rs343 to close at Rs186,214 in local market.

Meanwhile, the precious metal saw an upward trend in the international market where per ounce price went up by $3 to settle at $2,023

On Saturday, hold registered decline after per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs216,800.

The price of 10-gram gold had dropped by Rs1,543 to reach Rs185,871.