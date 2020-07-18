No immediate threat of food shortage in country despite locust attack, says Fakhar Imam
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam has said that there is no immediate threat of food shortage in the country despite the ongoing locust attack along with the prediction of above normal Monsoon rains.
In an interview with VOA, he said the government is making a strategy for next year in view of declined in agricultural production.
The minister said that the Met office predicted ten percent extra rains during the monsoon season which might affect Khareef crops in the country as climate variations are causing a change in traditional monsoon rains every year.
He said, Ministry of Food in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority would make all-out efforts to save crops from rains and floods, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The minister said that the government was working on the crops insurance policy to make it easier to benefit the farmers.
The minister said that fertilization of locust is a big threat for Pakistan’s agriculture and the government is working on preventive measures in collaboration with the provinces.
- Pakistan surpasses 261,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,522 confirmed ...10:32 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
-
- PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- No immediate threat of food shortage in country despite locust ...08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
-
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tie the knot11:38 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly considering trial separation01:04 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
- My Queen Sarah: Falak Shabir gets a tattoo on arm for his wife10:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020