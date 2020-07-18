PM Imran meets CM Buzdar in Lahore
04:34 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
PM Imran meets CM Buzdar in Lahore
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here in the provincial capital.

During the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat during the prime minister’s day-long visit here, they discussed the matters pertaining to the provincial development and politics.

Earlier on his arrival at his office, the Punjab Chief Minister received the Prime Minister along with his cabinet members.

