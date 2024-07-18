Canadian aviation experts approve Karachi airport's security protocols

KARACHI - The spokesperson for the Airport Security Force (ASF) announced that a team from Canada's Civil Aviation and Transport Department has deemed the security arrangements at Karachi Airport satisfactory and in line with international standards.

According to the ASF spokesperson, a two-member Canadian team, led by Ms. Barbara Duret, arrived at Karachi Airport on July 15 for a three-day aviation security assessment.

The purpose of this assessment was to evaluate the aviation security measures at Karachi Airport and review the additional security protocols for direct Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Canada.

The spokesperson stated that the aviation security assessment team conducted a thorough inspection of the airport's security arrangements. During their visit, the Chief Security Officer of Karachi Airport provided a detailed briefing. The inspection team closely examined the implementation of various safety measures at the airport.

The team particularly focused on the additional measures adopted for PIA’s direct flights to Canada.

The concluding ceremony of the Canadian team’s assessment was held at the Chief Security Officer's office at Karachi Airport. During this ceremony, the inspection team declared Pakistan's aviation security arrangements satisfactory and in compliance with international standards.