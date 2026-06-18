BISP revolutionises payments: Women can now withdraw stipends nationwide

In a landmark step towards enhancing financial inclusion and improving service delivery for women beneficiaries, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) today signed agreements with 1LINK and partner banks to operationalize an interoperable digital wallet payment system, enabling beneficiaries to access their stipends more conveniently across Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was held at BISP Headquarters in Islamabad and was chaired by Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid. The event was attended by senior representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan, 1LINK, Habib Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah, Bank of Punjab, HBL Microfinance Bank, Easypaisa, JazzCash, and the World Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid described the initiative as a transformative reform that places beneficiaries at the center of the payment system. She said the new arrangement will significantly improve the payment experience for millions of deserving women by providing greater convenience, accessibility, transparency, and choice.

The Chairperson said that, in line with the vision of the President of Pakistan, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, to ensure dignified and hassle-free payments, BISP has successfully introduced a system that empowers beneficiaries to receive their financial assistance with dignity and ease.

Under the new interoperable payment mechanism, stipends will be credited directly into beneficiaries’ digital wallets. Women beneficiaries will then be able to withdraw their payments from the nearest retailer or agent of any participating bank across Pakistan, regardless of which bank issued the payment. The system will gradually become the primary channel for BISP disbursements nationwide.

Senator Rubina Khalid noted that the digital wallet system will eliminate many of the challenges historically faced by beneficiaries, including long queues, unnecessary travel, overcrowding at payment sites, and limited payment access points. She added that the reform will make transactions safer, more transparent, and more convenient while giving beneficiaries greater control over their financial assistance.

“This initiative is not merely a technological upgrade; it is a major step towards financial inclusion and women’s empowerment. By expanding access to formal financial services, we are helping millions of women exercise greater financial autonomy and participate more actively in the economy,” she said.

The Chairperson thanked 1LINK, partner banks, the State Bank of Pakistan, and development partners for their support in implementing the reform. She emphasized that more than 10 million beneficiary families stand to benefit from the new payment ecosystem.

She further directed all partner institutions to ensure effective outreach and awareness campaigns for beneficiaries, timely activation of accounts and digital wallets, and comprehensive training of field staff and banking agents.

“The success of this initiative will depend on efficient implementation at the grassroots level. Every beneficiary must be able to access her payment with dignity, respect, and confidence,” Senator Rubina Khalid concluded.