National Assembly finance committee approves tax on social media income

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly’s Finance Committee has approved a proposal to impose tax on income generated from social media in the fiscal year 2026–27.

Officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) informed the committee that a withholding tax will be applied when US dollar earnings from platforms such as YouTube are transferred into Pakistani bank accounts.

They said total income generated from social media in the country is currently estimated at around Rs10 billion.

According to the FBR, a 5 percent withholding tax will be imposed on social media earnings.

In the same committee meeting, members also approved a proposal to abolish the 1 percent advance tax on exporters.