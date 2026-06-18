PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Switzerland cancelled: reports

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Switzerland has been cancelled, according to sources.

Reports said the prime minister was scheduled to depart for Switzerland today, where initial talks under the Iran-US agreement were set to begin tomorrow at the Bürgenstock resort.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as a mediator, alongside US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He was due to travel to Switzerland with a delegation today, but the visit has now been called off, the sources added.