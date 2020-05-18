Pakistan welcomes agreement between Afghan political leaders

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the signing of an agreement between political leaders in Kabul regarding formation of inclusive government and High Council of National Reconciliation.

"At this critical juncture, it is vitally important that all Afghan leaders work together constructively in the supreme interest of the Afghan people and help bring lasting peace and stability to the country affected by decades of violence and conflict," Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said in a statement.

She said this was imperative also for being able to effectively respond to the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said the US-Taliban Peace Agreement had created a historic opportunity, which must be seized by all Afghan stakeholders to advance the goals of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

According to Ms. Farooqui, it was critical that the Intra-Afghan negotiations commenced at the earliest, culminating in a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has urged all Afghan parties to honour their respective commitments, work with perseverance and sense of common purpose, and also guard against the machinations of any spoilers, from within and without.

"While reaffirming our abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterates its commitment to continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours," the spokesperson added.