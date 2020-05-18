Turkish actor Gulsim Ali hopes to visit Pakistan after coronavirus pandemic ends
Asma Malik
05:26 PM | 18 May, 2020

LAHORE - Turkish drama actor Gülsim Ali, who had played the role of Aslihan Hatun in the third edition of Diriliş: Ertuğrul has expressed hope to visit Pakistan once the coronavirus pandemic is over. The Turkish star said this a day after Esra Bilgic expressed her wish to visit Pakistan.

Gulsim turned to Instagram and extended gratitude to the Pakistani fans for their love and wrote, “Hello Pakistani fans! How thoughtful of you! Thanks a million for your supporting messages and kind comments. Your precious compliments make me very happy.” She went on to say, “I’ve never been to Pakistan before but I hope one day I’ll be there to meet with you after this pandemic period. Till that day take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”

“Wish you all the best from #Turkey, #istanbul and Last but not least “Pakistan Pakistan, cive #pakistan”.

Earlier, Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan, said “I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.” To another comment, She said, “lots of love from me to Pakistan.”


